Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to ‘Saawariya’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed that late Rishi Kapoor was upset with him over Ranbir Kapoor’s debut feature ‘Saawariya.’

As the film completes 17 years, the notable filmmaker recalled the lead actor’s father Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that Rishi Kapoor was upset with him, believing that the movie would destroy his son’s acting career.

According to the Bollywood filmmaker, he would respond to Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, however, he would dodge the debutant’s father.

Bhansali asserted that he did not show a single frame from ‘Saawariya’ to Rishi Kapoor.

Eventually, Rishi finally saw the film and was left stunned and angry as he thought ‘Saawariya’ would destroy Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

However, Rishi Kapoor later came around and said that he made a mistake in evaluating ‘Saawariya.’

“Many critics and cineastes were puzzled with what I tried to do in Saawariya. The language of expression, the texture of storytelling, and the performances were all unique. I had an amazing team of actors. Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor surrendered completely to my vision. They were like clay being molded into beautiful shapes,” Bhansali said.

“I am so proud of where Ranbir has reached. And I had two legendary performers Begum Para and Zohra Sehgal in my film. And Rani, oh my God, Rani Mukerji was so so special! She took Saawariya to the level I wanted to,” he added.

Despite negative responses from film critics, the Bollywood filmmaker resolved that he would not change anything about the film if he made it today.

Released in 2017, ‘Saawariya,’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor, had a low outing at the box office due to its slow storyline along with its visual appearance based on a blue-coloured set.