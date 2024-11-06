Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ announced officially!

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s hotly anticipated ‘Ramayana’ film series, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been officially announced.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Makers of the much-talked-about new-age adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayana’, officially announced the two-part film series by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, on Wednesday morning, along with the first poster.

“More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world,” wrote the film producer Namit Malhotra with the poster on social site Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

“Join us as we fulfil our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence,” he added.

Kapoor and Pallavi will play Ram and Sita in the title, whereas, Yash will essay the antagonistic character of Ravana. The additional cast also features Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Sunny Deol (Hanuman ) and Sheeba Chaddha (Manthara).

The first part of the magnum opus will hit the theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released on the Hindu religious festival the following year.

Also Read: “Ranbir Kapoor is the next Shah Rukh Khan.”