Sanya Malhotra’s film ‘Mrs’ breaks Google record

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra’s latest release ‘Mrs’ became the most searched film on Google and has shattered the record of the streaming platform.

Sanya Malhotra-led ‘Mrs’, about a ‘young and ambitious trained dancer, who is forced to navigate the challenges of marriage and marital life as she struggles to find her voice and follow her own path’, has broken the record of Zee5, scoring the biggest-ever opening for the streaming platform.

“Records shattered, Biggest opening ever on ZEE5,” announced the streamer on the social site Instagram and captioned, “Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don’t miss it!”

Moreover, Zee 5 also shared in a separate post on Monday that the title has also become the ‘most searched movie’ on the Google search engine, further adding to its success.

To note, director Aarti Kadav’s film ‘Mrs’ is the official Bollywood remake of the Malayalam language drama flick ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, co-written by actor Harman Baweja and Anu Singh Choudhary.

Besides Malhotra as the protagonist Richa, the title also features Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh and Aparna Ghoshal.

After being premiered at multiple film festivals last year, ‘Mrs’ was released directly on the OTT, earlier this week.