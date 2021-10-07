SAPM blames Sindh govt for high wheat prices

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi on Thursday hold the Sindh government responsible for high wheat prices in Karachi and other Sindh cities, ARY News reported.

“Wheat prices are high in Sindh as compared to other provinces due to delay in the release of wheat from public stock by the provincial food department,” he claimed in a statement.

SAPM Mahmood Moulvi said that the price of per kg flour in Karachi soared to Rs75 due to the Sindh government’s “anti-people” policies.

Sindh has 1.2 million tons of wheat in stock but that was not being released to flour mills and withholding of food department’s stock was negatively affecting availability due to which wheat flour price has crossed Rs2800 per 40 kilogram in Sindh province, he added.

The SAPM demanded the PPP-led Sindh government to immediately release wheat stock.

On October 6, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to push the Sindh government for an immediate release of wheat to bring down its price across the province.

In a tweet, the minister decried the skyrocketing wheat prices in the province and claimed that the reason for such a sharp increase in the prices was the provincial government’s decision to block the release of 1.2 million tons of wheat.

