SAPM Fahd Hussain claims “Pervaiz Elahi can become PDM’s CM”

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahd Husain has claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi can become Punjab Chief Minister (CM) from Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) side, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to a private news channel, SAPM Fahd Husain claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi can become Punjab Chief Minister from PDM’s side.



The statement came after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies

The development came after Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Giving details of PTI’s plan of action, the PTI chief said that after dissolving the assemblies, the party would prepare for elections. “We will go to National Assembly and demand with NA speaker to accept our resignations instead of picking a few,” he added.

The former prime minister said that a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”.

