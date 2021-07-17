Covid cases will surge again, Health SAPM warns of impending peak

ISLAMABAD: Covid can peak again if we don’t take due precautions now, said Saturday Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, while admitting the country is preparing for yet another smart lockdown to curb its spread.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai, the Health SAPM said when infection numbers in Punjab rise, the cumulative score rises proportionally. He dreaded the new variants of the virus have now penetrated across the country.

When we are not duly careful of the virus, there will be more variants as the it mutates constantly, he said.

We have been preparing strategies for another smart lockdown for the past week, he said. For now we want to control the pandemic by means of smart lockdown, Dr Faisal noted.

Some segments in many sectors are already being closed down to lessen the activity to curb spread, the SAPM told ARY News program.

It may be noted that today, the local administration has imposed smart lockdown in more localities of Karachi following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

After imposing restrictions on public movement in five union councils (UCs), the smart lockdown has been imposed in more UCs of Korangi District of the metropolis.

A notification was issued by the local administration regarding the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot areas including different localities of Gulzar Colony UC-6, one in Shah Faisal Colony, UC-6 of Rafah-e-Aam Society, UC-1 in sub-division of Model Colony and others.