COVID-19 lockdown imposed in more localities in Karachi

KARACHI: The local administration has imposed smart lockdown in more localities of Karachi following the rise in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After imposing restrictions on public movement in five union councils (UCs), the smart lockdown has been imposed in more UCs of Korangi District of the metropolis.

A notification was issued by the local administration regarding the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot areas including different localities of Gulzar Colony UC-6, one in Shah Faisal Colony, UC-6 of Rafah-e-Aam Society, UC-1 in sub-division of Model Colony and others.

In the COVID-19 hotspot areas, the administration will strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown will be imposed from July 17 to July 31.

At least five new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period in Sindh while 1,359 fresh cases have emerged in this time, chief minister Murad Ali Shah said in the daily briefing on Saturday.

With new deaths reported today to be caused by the global pandemic, the total tally of casualties has risen to 5,702 in the province, CM Sindh said.

The CM further said that out of all the cases in today’s cut-off period, Karachi accounted for 1,051 cases or 77 per cent of it.

On Saturday, the Sindh home ministry had announced a ban on getting married or even visiting a wedding ceremony of someone for people who have not yet gotten vaccinated against Covid.

Additionally, according to the notification to that effect, people in Sindh will have to furnish their vaccination certificates in order to be able to attend the markets.

They cannot even pay visits to cattle markets and other recreational places, restaurants, wedding ceremonies and travel in public transport without getting jabbed against the virus, according to the new SOPs.

Even on the Eid holidays, the people who do not have their Covid vaccination cards will not be allowed into any recreational places.