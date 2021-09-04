Who ‘poisoned’ SAPM Jamshed Cheema’s sons?

LAHORE: Startling revelations have been made during the probe in a case related to poison given to two sons of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Cheema.

The police have arrested six domestic servants of Jamshed Cheema, including cook Mohammad Iqbal and driver Waqar for further investigation into the case.

During the probe, the servant named Ramzan told police that he heard a conversation of cook, two drivers, and a guard in which they were talking about giving “poison” to SAPM Cheema’s sons.

Police have extended the scope of investigation after the statement of a servant.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Cheema’s two sons had been admitted to a Lahore hospital on Friday night after allegedly being poisoned by unknown persons.

Both sons, Ahil,9, and Arish, 8, are stated to be out of danger now.

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint of Cheema’s wife Musarrat Cheema at Mustafa Town police station, she suspected that both her sons were poisoned.