Sar-e-Aam: Iqrarul Hasan exposes Pir Haq Khatteb’s tricks

LAHORE: The host of the ARY News program and investigative journalist Iqrarul Hasan, once again exposed the fake spiritual healer by replicating his tricks in front of the public in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anchor person of the widely-watched program “Sar-e-Aam,” has once again uncovered the truth about a fraudulent spiritual healer, Pir Haq Khatib, and exposed his fraud miracles.

The anchor Iqrarul Hassan, in his latest program, revealed the reality behind the so-called miracles of the fake preacher by demonstrating how he manipulates the public and exploits their innocence.

In Liberty Chowk, Lahore, where hundreds of people were present, Iqrarul Hassan exposed the tricks of Pir Haq Khatteb, making it clear that it was mere trickery, not any miraculous acts.

In the program, Iqrarul Hassan spoke with the public, who expressed that they derived no benefits from the fraudulent preacher, and stressed that within their community, individuals engage in theatrical performances to create an illusion of miracles.

In the video, it can be seen how a stuntman is pulling a long chain from his mouth, and Iqrarul Hassan, with a hand on the forehead like the preacher, stands him up, revealing the deception behind the pir Khatteb’s acts.

