Sara Ali Khan is engaged; will tie the knot this year: Reports

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan is already engaged and will tie the knot with a ‘wealthy businessman’ later this year, claimed an Indian media report.

As reported by an Indian publication, quoting the claims of a Reddit user, actor Sara Ali Khan, the elder daughter of former celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is engaged to a wealthy businessman. The report also suggests that she will get married to him sometime later this year, after wrapping up her ongoing projects.

“I said it before and no one believes me but now they are engaged and they will get married this year. Sara will wrap metro in dino very soon. she didn’t sign any new film and she will start preparing for her marriage,” the quoted post read.

“The man is head over heels in love with her and she is very happy, also her family approved this relationship,” the person added.

Reacting to the original Reddit post, a social user reiterated, “Just a couple of days ago another user who claimed to know someone from Sara’s team made the same comment on this sub that she’s engaged to some business guy.”

While another posted a screengrab of her aunt, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi’s comment on one of her recent Instagram posts, who wrote, “Let’s get u married 😉❤️”

Previously Khan had been romantically linked with fellow actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Veer Pahariya and cricketer Subhman Gill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is simultaneously filming for her upcoming projects including ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Eagle’.

