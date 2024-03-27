Sara Ali Khan is stepping into politics?

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who essayed a freedom fighter in her latest release ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, hints at joining Indian politics.

In a recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Sara Ali Khan, who played Gandhian freedom fighter Usha Mehta, in her recently-released biopic for Amazon Prime Video, was asked if down the line, she ‘wants to join politics’ in real life as well, to which she replied, “Yeah she does.”

In an old interview, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor also hinted, “I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it’s not a backup plan.”

“I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here [in Bollywood], I will be here for as long I can,” Khan assured further.

Apart from the historical biopic ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Khan was also seen in Netflix’s star-studded mystery thriller ‘Murder Mubarak’, helmed by Homi Adajania.

Next, she has ‘Metro… In Dino’ and an untitled project in the pipeline.

‘Realized nobody is going to do anything for you…’: Sara Ali Khan credits single mother Amrita Singh for shaping her life