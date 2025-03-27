Sara Ali Khan speaks up on father Saif’s knife attack

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan opened up on the shocking knife attack on her father Saif Ali Khan and shared how the incident changed them as a family overnight.

Sara Ali Khan, the firstborn child and only daughter of A-list actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, spoke about her father’s knife attack by an intruder, adding that the entire family is grateful for his speedy recovery.

In a conversation with an Indian publication, she said, “It makes you realise what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine.”

“It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practising mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it,” Sara added.

When asked if the incident brought them closer as a family, the ‘Sky Force’ actor replied, “It is not about being closer. He is my father, we are as close as we can be. It did not make me realise that he is my father, it made me realise that life can change overnight. So every day deserves mindful celebration. It made me realise just being grateful.”

To note, the shocking incident occurred earlier this year, when a home intruder, identified as Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, broke into the 11th-floor Bandra residence of Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor on January 16, in an attempt to burglary.

However, when the actor intervened in the confrontation between one of his staff members and the intruder, Islam stabbed him six times, causing injuries around the latter’s neck and spine.

He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and underwent multiple surgeries there, before being discharged after five days.

