Sara Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir’s mother arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday arrested Sameena Shah, mother of prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir in Sara Inam murder case after the cancellation of her bail, ARY News reported.

On October 7, the mother of the main accused in the murder case was granted interim pre-arrest till October 19 (today)

In today’s hearing, the district and sessions court in Islamabad turned down the plea of Sameena Shah to extend her interim bail. Following the rejection of bail by judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail, police arrested Sameena Shah.

Shahnawaz was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.

On September 27, District Session Court Islamabad acquitted journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam by his son Shahnawaz Amir. There is no evidence about Ayaz Amir’s involvement in the murder, the judge said in his judgment in the Sara Inam murder case.

The police demanded five-day custody of Ayaz Amir to further investigate the murder. However, his lawyer argued that the police has not yet provided a legitimate reason for arresting his client and later he was acquitted in the case.

