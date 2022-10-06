Sara Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent Shahnawaz Amir – the main suspect in the Sara Inam murder case – into judicial custody for 14 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Shahnawaz Amir was presented before civil judge Aamir Aziz’s court after the completion of his physical remand, with the police seeking his judicial remand.

The court accepted the police’s request and sent Shahnawaz into judicial custody for 14 days.

In the last hearing, the court had extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz for three days on a police request to recover Sarah Inam’s passport.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) told the court that Sara Imam’s passport had still not been recovered. “The passport is “major evidence” as it would show Sara’s travel history,” he added.

The lawyer of the complainants maintained that Sara was murdered in Shahnawaz’s house. “The suspect would get away if the police failed to recover Sara’s passport even 14 days after the murder,” the lawyer added.

After hearing the arguments, the judge subsequently extended Shahnawa’z physical remand for another three days.

Shahnawaz was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.

On September 27, District Session Court Islamabad acquitted journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam by his Shahnawaz Amir. There is no evidence about Ayaz Amir’s involvement in the murder, the judge said.

The police demanded five-day custody of Ayaz Amir to further investigate the murder. However, his lawyer argued that the police has not yet provided a legitimate reason for arresting his client.

