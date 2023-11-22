23.9 C
Sara Tendulkar reacts to her deepfake pictures

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar broke silence on her deepfake pictures which made rounds on social media amid rumours of her dating number one ODI batter Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are rumoured to be seeing each other. However, the celebrities have not opened up about their relationship.

Sara Tendulkar had been spotted cheering for Shubman Gill at the stadium during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures.

During the tournament, the cricketer and actress made news when a picture of them together broke the internet.

It turned out to be a fake picture as the original was of Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. The cricketer’s face was morphed into that of Arjun Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar has reacted to the fake pictures making rounds on the internet. In an Instagram post, she denied having a Twitter account and added that those in her name are fan-made.

“Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities,” she said. “However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.”

She added, “A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with the intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them.”

 

She added that entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. She said communication should be based on trust and reality.

