Sara Tendulkar’s latest social media post is a winner

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, shared pictures of her 26th birthday celebrations on the social media application Instagram.

Sara Tendulkar, who will make her Bollywood debut, shared the pictures of her in a western outfit and in a jovial mood.

She thanked everyone for making the day and her past year “super special.”

The fashionista, who made her modelling debut with actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff in a campaign for ‘Ajio’, is quite a star on Instagram already and enjoys a massive following from 1.9 million users of the social application.

Sara Tendulkar – who has completed her education in medicine from the University of London – shifted her focus from the subject and stepped into the wide world of modelling in 2021, has been a part of a number of brand endorsements within a short span.

Having her interest more towards the glitzy glam entertainment industry, the rumours are rife that the daughter of the cricket legend will soon be making waves with her presence on the silver screen as well.

Earlier, the rumours of her being in a relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill had made rounds on social media. Earlier, a video of him waving to the crowd that was chanting “Sara, Sara” is going viral on social media.

However, they have not opened up on their relationship rumours.