Sarah Ferguson's shock divorce demands

While the British Royal Family has weathered its fair share of storm clouds over the decades, few relationships within the House of Windsor were as surprisingly resilient as the bond between the late Queen Elizabeth II and Sarah Ferguson.

Despite a highly publicized divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996 and subsequent tabloid scandals, “Fergie” managed to maintain a unique, under-the-radar connection with the late monarch. Behind palace doors, their relationship was far more affectionate—and regular—than the public ever realized.

Inside the Secret Palace Meetings and Shared Sherries

Historical insiders and royal commentators have frequently pointed out that despite the strict protocols governing the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a soft spot for her former daughter-in-law.

During periods when Sarah Ferguson was effectively frozen out by other high-ranking royals—most notably the late Prince Philip—she and the Queen reportedly engaged in discreet, private meetings.

The Safe Haven: The duo often met away from the prying eyes of the court, sharing quiet afternoons.

A Royal Tradition: According to royal insiders, these private catch-ups were frequently accompanied by shared glasses of sherry, allowing the two women to speak candidly about family matters and life outside the royal spotlight.

Did You Know? Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson continued to reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor, ensuring she remained a close neighbor to the Queen until Her Majesty’s passing in 2022.

Why the Queen Was ‘Relieved’ by Fergie’s Presence

The relationship wasn’t just built on casual fondness; it served a practical purpose for the monarchy. Royal experts have noted that Queen Elizabeth II often felt a sense of profound relief regarding Sarah Ferguson’s enduring loyalty to the family.

Despite the turbulent headlines of the 1990s, Ferguson never truly abandoned the York family unit. She remained a fiercely supportive mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and an unwavering ally to Prince Andrew during his most tumultuous public controversies. For a monarch who prioritized stability above all else, Fergie’s decision to protect the family ecosystem—rather than burn bridges—earned her a permanent place of respect in the Queen’s inner circle.

Inheriting the Royal Legacy: The Corgis

Perhaps the ultimate testament to the Queen’s enduring trust in Sarah Ferguson came after her passing. Ferguson and Prince Andrew inherited Her Majesty’s beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Ferguson has frequently spoken about the honor of caring for the late monarch’s pets, affectionately joking in interviews that she “spoils them the most” and views them as a constant, living connection to her “idol,” Queen Elizabeth II.