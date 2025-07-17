Did Sarah Jessica Parker ghost Nicolas Cage after a date?

Days after Hollywood diva Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the decades of speculation that she once dated fellow actor Nicolas Cage, the veteran spills the beans on what went wrong with their short-lived romance.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens’, earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, confirmed her short-lived romance with Nicolas Cage, 61, for the first time, when she candidly confessed, “Um, yes, I did,” upon being asked whether she dated her ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ co-star.

Days after, Cage has now spoken further of their brief affair, noting that he ‘cared’ for the ‘Sex and the City’ star, but she actually ghosted him after a date, because he apparently didn’t pass the Mom test.

“I recall sitting down with her and her mother, [Barbara Parker], for dinner at the Russian Tea Room,” Cage recalled. “I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again.”

Meanwhile, Parker is yet to comment on the remark.

Notably, Parker and Cage have co-starred in Andrew Bergman’s rom-com ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ (1992), with James Caan and Pat Morita.

Also Read: Nicolas Cage reveals he often gets ‘mistaken’ for THIS Australian singer