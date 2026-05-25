Sarah Khan shared sweet moments from her second pregnancy on her social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sarah Khan shared an album of images from her second pregnancy journey, featuring her husband, Falak Shabbir, and elder daughter, Alyana Falak.

The album featured assorted images from her trip to Paris and Disneyland, followed by her hospital visit, where she gave birth to her second baby girl, Rania Falak. The third picture is the actress’s first postpartum appearance after her second pregnancy. She captioned the album with, “A collection of moments that changed our lives forever”.

The comment section is filled with congratulations to the actress, Aymen Saleem, who commented, “Congratulations love x”. In another comment, Sidra Batool also commented, “Congratulations @sarahkhanofficial ”.

Earlier, they welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Rania Falak. They announced the birth of her second child in a heartwarming social media post. Through an Instagram post, the actress shared the joyful news alongside a picture showing her and her husband’s hands cradling the hand of their newborn.