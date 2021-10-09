Alyana’s first look: Sarah Khan and Falak share video with daughter

Singer Falak Shabir shared an adorable video of the fellow singer and wife Sarah Khan loving her newborn daughter Alyana Falak in her arms on Instagram.

In the heartfelt caption, he commended all the women who give birth to their children after facing immense physical and mental stress.

In the caption of the video, Shabir said that he was amazed to see women braving the physical and mental during pregnancy.

“MASHALLAH When it comes to true strength and the ability to endure pain, women blow us away,” he wrote. “The morning sickness, the heartburn, the sleeplessness, backaches, mood swings and what not!”

He added: “Then there’s also the mental stress of worrying that the baby they’re carrying is healthy, juggling work with pregnancy exhaustion, trying to plan out the nursery down to the last perfectly matched detail and coming up with a baby name that’s unique enough to stand out!”

Shabir said that a woman feels as if she has fractured 20 bones of her body when delivering her baby.

“Imagine the mothers pain and love? SubhanAllah!” he said.

He added that he was convinced mothers are superheroes due to their knack for braving and coming out victorious from any situation they face.

Falak Shabir said that Sarah Khan is not only the mother to his child but is his heartbeat as well, adding that he promises to keep loving her and protecting her and her daughter till he breathes his last.

He announced the birth of his daughter with a picture in which Sarah Khan and his newborn daughter can be seen.

Earlier, a video of Shabir giving azaan in his daughter’s ear had also gone viral on social media as well.

The couple took to Instagram on June 20 to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

