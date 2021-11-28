Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir in Turkey, pictures go viral

Sarah Khan along with her husband Falak Shabir and daughter Alyana Falak is spending family time in Turkey and their pictures went viral.

They took to their social media account to share family pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

They had tied the knot back in July last year. The couple were blessed with baby daughter Alyana Falak in October this year.

The father had taken to Instagram to break the news to his friends and fans in October this year.

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.

Read More: Sarah Khan’s daughter’s Aqeeqah pictures go viral

Earlier, his video of wishing his daughter growing to become a woman like his wife went viral.

The actor shared photos of her cradling the baby. She wrote that nothing can beat the feeling of being a mother.

She wrote: “I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother 💕 mama loves you little munchkin.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!