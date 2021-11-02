Sarah Khan’s daughter’s Aqeeqah pictures goes viral

The Aqeeqah of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s daughter Alyana took place recently and its pictures went viral on social media.

The image shared by Falak Shabir, on his Instagram page, shows him and Sarah Khan holding their baby and are all smiles.

The picture has been liked by at least 241,266 Instagram users.

The actor had announced her engagement and the wedding festivities kicked off with a mayun after the singer proposed to her by going down on one knee on her birthday.

They tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

The couple, known for their constant displays of affection online across different social media platforms took to Instagram on June 20 to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak Shabir cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

The power couple of the Pakistani media fraternity had welcomed a baby girl in October.

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.

He had paid gratitude to everyone for the love and prayers.

