Sarah Khan shares pictures with daughter Alyana Falak

Adorable pictures of actor Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed the ‘Tumhare Hain‘ star smiling while holding the baby girl.

The celebrity used emojis as the caption.

Millions of users of the visual sharing social media liked the heartwarming clicks. She received a lot of love from her fans through comments.

“Two Cuties In One Frame ❤️”

“So gorgeous 😍”

“Beautiful picture. Stay happy and blessed always”

“Cutest duo”

“Wow beautiful”

She and singer-husband Falak Shabir got engaged in July 2020 and married in an intimate nikkah ceremony the same year. The celebrity couple welcomed girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

The duo take to Instagram to share adorable family pictures with their fans.

Recently, the Mumkin star uploaded clicks of Alyana Falak’s birthday party.

Sarah Khan has worked in superhit serials ‘Dil Nahi Manta‘, ‘Mumkin‘, ‘Naraz‘, ‘Tum Meri Ho‘ and ‘Tumhare Hain‘.

