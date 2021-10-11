Sarah Khan shares cute video of husband Falak Shabir with daughter Alyana

Singer Sarah Khan shared a heart-melting video that sees her husband Falak Shabir’s undying love for their daughter Alyana Falak.

Her viral clip shows her husband holding and swinging her to and fro. The actress said that the two are her “whole world”.

The video has been a viral sensation as it crossed a million-view mark. The clip has at least 1,346,121 views with 425,954 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The social media users simply loved the clip shared by Sarah Khan and posted loving comments. A social media user said that may Almighty Allah keep them safe and happy where another stated that the actress was the luckiest to have such a loving family.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony last year. They were blessed with the baby girl on October 8.

The father took to social media for breaking the news to his closed ones and fans. He uploaded a photo having the hands of both parents and the daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)



Revealing the name of his daughter, he said that he was happy to announce the arrival of his daughter who is his half-self and the one he adores.

Earlier, the singer shared footage on the social media application of her husband giving azaan in Alyana’s ear went viral on social media as well. The father then shared an Instagram video of his wife loving her newborn.

