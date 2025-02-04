Sarah Khan unveils her first look from ‘Shair’

web analytics
Web Desk
By Web Desk
A-list actor Sarah Khan has unveiled her much-anticipated first look from the upcoming serial ‘Shair’, co-starring Danish Taimoor, in their maiden collaboration.

Versatile actor Sarah Khan is all set to return to the TV screens with yet another powerful character, she confirmed with the fiery first look at Dr Fajar, of ‘Shair’, on Monday.

“Here is the first look of my character from Drama #Shair! I’m thrilled to share it with you today as we gear up for its launch soon,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

In the upcoming drama, touted as an ‘epic saga’, Khan will share the screen with TV heartthrob Danish Taimoor for the first time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The actor also dropped a BTS video from the project earlier this week as he finished shooting for his part. “So it’s a wrap on my character! What a journey it has been,” he suggested.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

While more details about the additional cast of the title are yet to be unveiled, veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish has helmed the direction of the story, scripted by ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah – the duo that last gave us the blockbuster serial ‘Bismil’. Meanwhile, Pakistani drama producer Abdullah Seja backs the project under his banner iDream Entertainment.

‘Shair’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Also Read: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate 3rd birthday of daughter Alyana

