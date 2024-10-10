Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate 3rd birthday of daughter Alyana

Power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrated the 3rd birthday of their only daughter Alyana in London, United Kingdom.
Starting with an intimate birthday celebration in their second home, London, U.K., the doting parents of Alyana Falak threw a Dinosaur-themed bash for their daughter in Karachi, as the celebrity kid turned 3 on Tuesday, October 8.
Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday, the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor posted several glimpses from the initial celebration and captioned, “Happy third birthday to our Alyana 💖💖💖
MashAllah.”
Later she continued to treat her fans with some inside visuals from the Karachi bash on stories, along with several pictures of herself and her daughter, over the years.
The viral posts were received with love by millions of social users including the showbiz fraternity, who liked the posts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the toddler.
It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020, welcomed their first child, baby girl Alyana Falak in the following year.
Netizens also speculate that the actor is expecting her second child with her husband.