Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir marked their fourth wedding anniversary with throwback pictures and videos.

Sarah Khan turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, with a throwback video of her husband, probably from their recent outing in London, and penned, “4 years on and our love continues to blossom!”

“Happy 4th anniversary husband,” she further wished her better half.

Hours later, the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor also shared a series of unseen glimpses, from their intimate wedding festivities four years ago and wrote, “Here’s how our happily ever after started.” The 10-visuals gallery featured a brief clip of the couple, from their mayun ceremony as well as several snapshots of her bridal trousseau and henna.

On the other hand, the ‘Vichora’ singer posted a slideshow, featuring his birthday proposal for Khan, followed by glimpses of their mayun, mehendi and nikah events. “It’s been 4 years but it feels like yesterday. Happy anniversary begum,” he wrote in the caption and promised his wife of London celebrations for their anniversary.

The now-viral posts were received with love by millions of their fans on social media, who liked the posts and dropped heartwarming comments for the celebrity couple.

