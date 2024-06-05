Danish Taimoor, Sarah Khan join forces for maiden collaboration

Showbiz heartthrob Danish Taimoor and A-list actor Sarah Khan are coming together for the first time in the upcoming drama serial.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s drama industry, Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor are joining hands for their maiden collaboration. The yet-to-be-titled drama serial is coming soon on ARY Digital, confirmed the makers on Wednesday.

As the casting was officially announced on social media this afternoon, with the first poster of the upcoming title, thousands of excited fans swamped the comments section to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and storyline. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iDream Entertainment (@idream_entertainment) While more details regarding the additional cast and crew of the project are yet to be revealed, it has been learnt that the title is helmed by the veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish, whereas, acclaimed playwright Zanjabeel Asim (of ‘Mein’, ‘Fraud’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’) penned the script. The upcoming play for ARY Digital is backed by Abdullah Seja, under his production banner iDream Entertainment.