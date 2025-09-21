Sarah Paulson opens up about Fears over political landscape

Sarah Paulson, a television, film, and stage actress and American Emmy Award winner, has recently said in a candid talk about the ongoing political landscape how it makes her feel.

The whole interaction took place while she sat down with Variety and spoke candidly about the happening situation.

The 50-year-old Paulson added that it’s just conversations I’m having with close ones, which are the same as, I’m sure, the conversations you’re having with your friends.

Additionally, it even inquired a query for her, saying, “What does being present mean to you in this political moment?”

However, responding to this, the star acknowledged having her own ideas, which were loaded with questions such as “like, what do we do?” Is there a need for a revolution? Do we need to enter the roadway in such a way that we aren’t on the streets?”

The film star Paulson explains that when you look around in restaurants and you’re in Manhattan and people are just eating their dinners and walking around and living their lives. “I don’t know what the alternative is,” she added.

Also Read: Tom Cruise drafts ‘bulletproof’ wedding contract with Ana de Armas

On Saturday, top Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise, particularly known for performing his own dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible legal team, is reportedly drafting a “bulletproof marriage contract” as the actor gears up for a possible marriage with Ana de Armas, his speculated fiancee.

Amid wedding rumors, a source at RadarOnline has claimed that the Mission: Impossible hero took a bold step as they prepared to create a marriage contract for the Ballerina star.

The source stated that Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he’s careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it’s vital to have everything mapped out.

Furthermore, he desires a contract that leaves ifs and buts for doubt—something fair, transparent, and completely solid.