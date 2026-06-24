SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Unidentified armed men kidnapped six police officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sararogha Police Station, in South Waziristan on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to police, SHO Ahmed Shah Mehsud, along with his gunmen Tariq, Kaleem, Abdullah Shah, and driver Hazrat Umar, was on official duty providing security to a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team in the Bangewala area when the incident occurred.

Two BDS personnel, identified as Ibrahim and Abdul Razzaq, who were present at the site, were also abducted by the armed men.

Police sources said the policemen had been deployed to provide security to the BDS team when unidentified assailants ambushed them and took them hostage.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the SHO and his team were returning from the site of a controlled blast when they encountered a road blockade set up by militants. The assailants stopped the police vehicle and took the policemen with them.

The DPO confirmed the incident and said police and security forces have intensified efforts to recover the abducted personnel. Checkpoints have been established at various locations, and a search operation is underway to trace the kidnappers.

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No militant or armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Security has been placed on high alert in Sararogha and surrounding areas following the incident, while investigations into the kidnapping have been launched.

The whereabouts of SHO Ahmed Shah Mehsud and the other abducted officials remain unknown.