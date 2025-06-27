‘Sardaar Ji 3’ actor Neeru Bajwa deletes all film posts ahead of release

Ahead of the hotly anticipated release of Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir-starrer ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, their co-star Neeru Bajwa has deleted all the promotional posts of the horror comedy from her feed.

Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa, who co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir, in the latter’s maiden cross-border collaboration, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has deleted all the promotional material of the horror threequel from her social media handles and also unfollowed the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star on Instagram, just hours before the film’s release on June 27.

Notably, this development followed the crucial decision by the makers to release the U.K.-based spooky comedy in worldwide theatres, except India, after Indian film bodies called for a boycott of the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers for casting Aamir in the film, despite the reimposed ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema (FWIC) also urged the government to revoke the passport of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

In other news, Hania Aamir’s Indian cinema debut, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, directed by Amar Hundal, has been cleared for release in Pakistan as well.

