web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 27, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ actor Neeru Bajwa deletes all film posts ahead of release

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Ahead of the hotly anticipated release of Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir-starrer ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, their co-star Neeru Bajwa has deleted all the promotional posts of the horror comedy from her feed.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa, who co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir, in the latter’s maiden cross-border collaboration, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has deleted all the promotional material of the horror threequel from her social media handles and also unfollowed the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star on Instagram, just hours before the film’s release on June 27.

Notably, this development followed the crucial decision by the makers to release the U.K.-based spooky comedy in worldwide theatres, except India, after Indian film bodies called for a boycott of the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers for casting Aamir in the film, despite the reimposed ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema (FWIC) also urged the government to revoke the passport of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

In other news, Hania Aamir’s Indian cinema debut, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, directed by Amar Hundal, has been cleared for release in Pakistan as well.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh ‘doesn’t want to work’ in Bollywood

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.