Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ gets housefull release in Pakistan

After skipping theatrical release in India, Hania Aamir’s debut Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, opens housefull in Pakistan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amid all the backlash and boycott calls for global star Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir in the horror-comedy threequel, her maiden cross-border collaboration has finally arrived in theatres across Pakistan, meeting with an overwhelming response.

The excited fans of the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, eager to witness her create the on-screen magic with the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, after their last year’s showstopping stage moment in London, filled up the cinema halls for the first day shows, making the movie an instant hit in her home country.

Sardaar Ji 3 release in Pakistan: Hania Aamir movie opens housefull

For the unversed, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producers, including Dosanjh, decided to release Amar Hundal’s directorial horror-comedy, co-starring Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover overseas, after the Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

The U.K.-based spooky threequel arrived in worldwide theatres, except India, on Friday, June 27.

Also Read: Urwa Hocane commends ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ actor Diljit Dosanjh

