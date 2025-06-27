Urwa Hocane commends ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ actor Diljit Dosanjh

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister, Urwa Hocane, commended Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for his bold release strategy of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday evening, Urwa Hocane weighed in on the bold move of Diljit Dosanjh and makers of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, to release the Punjabi horror-comedy overseas, after Indian film bodies called for the boycott of the title, co-starring Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir.

“Sardaarji 3 is a win on so many levels,” Hocane began to write. “Firstly, because our fellow actor Hania [Aamir] is representing us, our Pakistani Film & TV industry and Pakistan on this international platform, that too for the right reasons.”

“Because in the given times, seeing Diljit & Team reject an entire audience (in India) and industry that’s gone astray with fake propaganda & hate against Pakistan, puts him on just the right side of history,” she added. “Kudos.”

For the unversed, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producers, including Dosanjh, decided to release Amar Hundal’s directorial horror-comedy, co-starring Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover overseas, including Pakistan, in the wake of the Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema’s (FWIC) ban on Pakistani artists working in India, reimposed after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

The U.K.-based spooky threequel arrived in worldwide theatres, except India, on Friday, June 27.

