Sardar Latif Khosa rescued after being trapped in IHC’s elevator

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Latif Khosa and other lawyers were rescued after they were trapped in the elevator of the newly constructed building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI chairman’s lawyer, Latif Khosa and other lawyers were trapped, when they were leaving the court premises after the adjournment of the Toskhana case hearing.

Getting the information, the administration of the IHC reached out to rescue Sardar Latif Khosa and other lawyers. The rescue teams got success and took out the PTI chief’s lawyers and others from the elevator after opening its door.

Khosa and others remained trapped in the elevator for about 30 minutes.

It may be noted that Khosa is the lawyer of the former prime minister and PTI chief, who is representing him in the Toskhana criminal case conviction by a local court in Islamabad.

