Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur at Zardari House in Karachi, where he announced to join the party. Faryal Talpur presented him with the party flag to mark his official inclusion in the PPP.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chaudhry Riaz, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, and AJK IT Minister Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar were present at the meeting.

Alongside Tanveer Ilyas, Sardar Ahmad Saghir and Ali Shan Soni also announced their decision to join the PPP.

According to a spokesperson for Zardari House, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Ali Shan Soni, and Ahmad Saghir formally announced joining the PPP.

Tanveer Ilyas praised the party’s historic efforts for the Kashmir cause, calling them unparalleled.

On the occasion, Faryal Talpur welcomed the new members and stated that when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari becomes Prime Minister, Azad Kashmir will witness unprecedented development and the dream of freedom for Indian-occupied Kashmir will move closer to reality.