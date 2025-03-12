AJK’s former PM Tanveer Ilyas ‘decides’ to join PPP

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Tanveer Ilyas has ‘decided’ to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) by leaving the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources indicate that he will formally announce his decision after a meeting with the PPP leadership.

However, his inclusion in the party has raised concerns among some PPP leaders in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said and added they have urged the leadership not to grant him any key position.

There is also speculation that Tanveer Ilyas could be considered as PPP’s candidate for the post of President of Azad Kashmir in the future.

Read more: AJK’s former PM Sardar Tanveer ‘quits’ IPP

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) overturned the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, allowing him to contest elections to any public office.

The court accepted Ilyas’ appeal against his disqualification, which was awarded by the AJK High Court in a contempt of court case.

Ilyas had sought forgiveness from the court and was granted relief after a full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan terminated the sentence. The verdict makes Ilyas eligible to participate in elections after a month.

Ilyas served as the 14th Prime Minister of AJK from April 2022 to April 2023 and was also the president of the PTI Azad Kashmir from September 2021 to April 2023.