Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind likely to be re-inducted in Balochistan cabinet

QUETTA: Former Balochistan education minister and parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is likely to be re-inducted into the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, a delegation headed by Provincial Minister for Revenue Saleem Khosa met with former Balochistan minister at his residence in Quetta here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister appealed to Sardar Yar Rind to rejoin the cabinet and assured the PTI leader that his all reservations would be resolved.

In June this year, Balochistan Education Minister and parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind announ­ced his resignation as the minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly had announced the decision in the assembly session.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session, the PTI leader said that he could no longer stay in the provincial government.

It may be noted that differences in the Balochistan government first emerged when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani stripped Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani of portfolio of local government and rural development.