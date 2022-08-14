Sarfaraz Ahmed bio added to fourth grade Urdu book

The biography of Sarfaraz Ahmed – the former skipper of Pakistan’s National Cricket team – has been added to the syllabus of Urdu.

The biography of the wicketkeeper-batter has been added to the Urdu subject schoolbooks of the Fourth standard, the cricketer shared the feat on his Instagram handle. Apart from his birth date and place, the account also mentioned his multiple achievements throughout his career span.

The description also noted him as one of the best T20 captains of all time, thanks to his efforts which lead the national team to various wins under his captaincy.

Taking to his social media accounts, the cricketer expressed his gratitude for the huge honour bestowed upon him. “Thank you! This is a big honour for me,” he wrote with pictures of the book.

“As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts.”

In addition, Sarfaraz Ahmed recorded a video message for kids, in which he advised them to work hard and always bring pride to the flag and country.

Moreover, the star cricketer’s wife, Khushbakht Sarfaraz also shared her thoughts on the husband’s achievement. “Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site. “Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulliah.”

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from Sarfaraz Ahmed, the biography of celebrated female sprinter of the country, Naseem Hameed has also been added in the syllabus.

