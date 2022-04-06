Sarfaraz Ahmed does not want his son Abdullah to be a cricketer

Former Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he does not want his son to choose cricket as a career and go through the same stress he went through in his career.

The wicket-keeper batsman, giving an interview to a private Tv channel, said that although his son Abdullah is interested in cricket, he does not want him to be a professional cricketer.

He added that he cares for his sons’ mental well being and would not want him to go through the stress professional cricketers experience.

Sarfaraz said he does not want little Abdullah to experience what he has had to bear in his career.

Sarfaraz Ahmed made his international debut against archrivals India in Jaipur in 2007 but could not find a permanent spot in the team until 2014.

He led the Pakistan team to the historic ICC Champions Trophy of 201, beating archrivals India in the final.

The wicket-keeper batsman was removed from T20I and ODI captaincy and recently was dropped from the T20I and ODI squads against Australia. Young right-handed wicket Kepper Muhammad replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed in both squads.

