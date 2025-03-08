Sarfaraz Ahmed comes out in support of Pakistan team

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has extended his support to the Pakistan cricket team following their early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

The hosts and defending champions were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after successive defeats at the hands of New Zealand and India.

Fans and several former cricketers bashed the national side for their winless campaign in the tournament.

Amid the criticism, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged former cricketers and fans to support the Pakistan cricket team instead of passing harsh statements.

“It is often said that the team didn’t play well. Former cricketers, management, and coaches know that no team plays to lose,” Sarfaraz said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

“When criticising players, it’s important to maintain balance in the discussion. Those sitting on TV have also gone through those phases,” he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed hope that the young squad for the New Zealand tour will perform better despite challenging conditions.

“The Pakistan cricket team for the New Zealand tour consists of young players. I hope the results will be in our favour, but the conditions in New Zealand have always been challenging,” the former Pakistan captain added.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz urged fans to keep supporting the players, especially during tough times after the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I would like to tell the nation that you have always supported the team. I urge you to continue standing by the team. I hope the future will bring good things for Pakistan cricket,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said.