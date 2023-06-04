Sargodha man kills wife, kid

In a shocking incident, a Sargodha man on Sunday killed his wife and a child, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to police, the incident took place in the suburbs of Sargodha, where a man killed his wife and killed over an unknown reason.

The man has been arrested, who has confessed to killing his wife and child, the police said and added further investigation was underway.

