Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: Human rights activist Sarim Burney, has been arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Police from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Burney was wanted for his alleged involvement in serious crimes, including human trafficking.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been monitoring Burney’s movements for a long time before his arrest. He was taken into custody immediately after arriving at Karachi Airport from the United States, sources added..

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team has taken Burney into custody, and a legal team has arrived at the FIA office to meet with him.

 

 

 

MORE TO FOLLOW…

