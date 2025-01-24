Sarim case: Karachi police ‘release’ two after clearance

KARACHI: The Karachi police have released two individuals who were taken into custody last night, after they were cleared during the investigation in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing in North Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, the two individuals were found to be working at their respective jobs at the time of the incident.

A special team is still investigating the case, and currently, seven individuals are under investigation. The authorities are also working to obtain DNA samples as part of the investigation.

Earlier, Police took two into custody in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of Sarim.

According to Karachi police officials, the two men were taken in custody from the apartment where the seven-year-old boy’s body was discovered days earlier.

It is worth noting here that Karachi police has take a total of nine people in custody after Sarim’s body was recovered from an underground water tank.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The authorities had conducted an extensive search operation in the apartment complex, searching all 212 flats and checking the building’s four water tanks.

Later, Sarim’s body was found from un underground water tank in his apartment.

His post-mortem report confirmed sexual abuse and murder as a police official confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

The medical report revealed that Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

As police search for the killer of the minor boy, his parents staged a protest a day earlier, demanding justice for their son’s murder.

The protesters, including Sarim’s parents, demanded the immediate arrest of the killer and urged the authorities to provide them with justice.

They claimed that there had been no progress in the case so far, and the investigation has been transferred back to the Bilal Colony police station.