Sarim’s family stages sit-in, demands arrest of killer

KARACHI: The parents of Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing, staged a protest sit-in on the main road of North Karachi, demanding justice for their son’s murder, ARY News reported.

Sarim’s body was recovered from an underground water tank and the post-mortem report confirmed that he was subjected to torture and sexual abuse.

The protesters, including Sarim’s parents, demanded the immediate arrest of the killer and urged the authorities to provide them with justice. They claimed that there has been no progress in the case so far, and the investigation has been transferred back to the Bilal Colony police station.

Sarim’s parents said that they would continue their protest until justice is served. They also alleged that the police asked them for money to facilitate the investigation using tracker dogs.

The protest was later called off after the police assured the family that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

Meanwhile, the search for the killer of seven-year-old Sarim continues with the DNA samples of five suspects in custody sent to the Karachi University laboratory for analysis.

According to police officials, the investigation team met with doctors to discuss the initial post-mortem report and gather their opinions on the evidence collected.

The authorities are now awaiting the DNA test reports and the chemical examination report from the police surgeon.

Once these reports are received, the investigation is expected to make significant progress. Additionally, the final post-mortem report will be issued after the chemical examination report is received.

Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.