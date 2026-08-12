Sate-of-the-art weigh stations to be established on all motorways

ISLAMABAD: The decisions reached during 2-Days of negotiations with the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance in Islamabad were finalized today which included setting up of weigh stations on all motorways.

During the detailed session, chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Convener of the Committee constituted by the Prime Minister, it was decided to establish a Joint Monitoring Committee comprising Customs Authorities and Goods Transporters.

The meeting also deliberated on short- and long-term measures to address the issues being faced by transporters in dealing with Customs Authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar, who participated in the meeting via video link, assured the transporters of immediate and full cooperation from his Ministry on matters relating to the Maritime Affairs.

Speaking at the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Authorities to promptly address the complaints of Goods Transporters regarding weigh stations.

He stated that state-of-the-art weigh stations with minimal human intervention would be established on all Motorways.

The delegation of the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance lauded the efforts Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan for effectively addressing the issues.

On the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications, senior officials of the Federal Board of Revenue also presented recommendations on the proposals submitted by the Goods Transporters.

Officials of the Port and Shipping Authorities and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) also briefed the meeting on relevant matters.

Various proposals concerning the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police, among other issues, were also discussed.

Regarding the axle-load issue, the Goods Transporters expressed their full support for Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s policy, stating that the issue should be controlled at its source through a uniform policy.

The five-hour-long meeting also included detailed discussions between senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and representatives of the Goods Transporters.

The special consultative meeting with the delegation of the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance was attended by the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA, Inspector General Motorway Police and senior officers of the relevant departments.

Read More: Goods transporters’ strike disrupts supply across Pakistan

Representing the Goods Transporters, Malik Shehzad Awan, Nasir Jafri, Owais Chaudhry, Qamar-uz-Zaman, Bakhtawar Khan, Shabar Malik, and other office-bearers expressed their views on the issues and proposals under discussion.