Satish Kaushik death: Police recover suspicious medicines from farmhouse

The untimely death of the Bollywood veteran Satish Kaushik, earlier this week, sent shockwaves across the industry.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the Delhi police are investigating the case and officials are waiting for the detailed post-mortem report to know the exact cause of the veteran’s death.

Moreover, the police team also visited the farmhouse in Bijwasan, South Delhi, where Kaushik attended the party before his death, and recovered some objectionable medicines from the venue. The medicines are given for inspection to find out if it has anything to do with the deceased actor.

According to the details, the party was organized by an industrialist, Vikas Malu – reportedly wanted in a case – at the farmhouse. The officials are also looking into the guest list.

Prominent Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik, 66, passed away after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday, his close friend and Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher confirmed.

“He [Kaushik] felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am,” Kher told the media.

The late actor is survived by his wife and daughter.

