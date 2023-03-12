Satish Kaushik death: Woman claims her husband killed the actor

Police have begun a probe after a New Delhi woman named Saanvi Malu, the second wife of businessman and Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu claimed her husband murdered actor Satish Kaushik.

Kaushik, who died on March 9 at the age of 66, was at Malu’s farmhouse in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. He died on the way.

Saanvi in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner accused her husband of poisoning the actor.

According to sources, police will soon call the woman to record her statements regarding the allegations.

In her letter, Saanvi alleged that the actor had loaned her husband Rs 15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. The two had a heated argument over it and Vikas promised to return the money to Kaushik, she claimed.

Saanvi further said that since the actor took ill at her husband’s farmhouse, she suspected that Vikas could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out foul play in Satish Kaushik’s death and his autopsy report suggested the actor died of a heart attack. Kaushik’s family, too, has made no allegations so far.

Last year, Saanvi Malu accused her husband, Vikas Malu, of raping her.

