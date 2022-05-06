Saturday, May 7, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Saturday holiday restored for bank employees

test

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has restored the Saturday holiday for bank employees across the country, however, the office hours will be increased during the five-day workweek, ARY News reported on Friday.

The central bank issued a notification regarding the restoration of Saturday holiday in a recent move, whereas, some bank branches will be opened for public facilitation on Saturdays.

The office hours will be 9:00 am to 5:30 from Monday to Thursday, whereas, 1:30 pm to 2:15 will be given for namaz and lunch break.

bank employees, Saturday holiday, SBP

The office hours on Friday will be 9:00 am to 6:00 pm as 1:00 pm to 2:30 will be given for Friday prayers and lunch break.

bank employees, Saturday holiday, SBP

It may be noted that the bank employees held protests outside the SBP building for the restoration of the five-day workweek during Ramazan.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided not to restore the Saturday holiday, however, the office timing was reduced following a new notification.

The protest of government employees has not borne fruit as the federal government decided not to restore the Saturday holiday in public offices.

The Establishment Division issued a notification after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval regarding the reduction in office hours.

According to the new notification, the government office hours will now be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, whereas, the Friday timing will be 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Earlier, the office hours were fixed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Saturday holiday had been suspended by Shehbaz Sharif after becoming prime minister for the 6-day workweek.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.