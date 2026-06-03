Saturday Night Live: Tom Holland reveals why he refuse to host

Tom Holland revealed why he refused the offer to host Saturday Night Live in the latest episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

In the latest episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Holland shared that he’d been asked to host SNL many times but always turned down the offer.

Revealing the reason, Tom told host Amy that his dyslexia is one of the key reasons he is afraid of hosting the late-night show. The actor added, “I’m heavily dyslexic, which is one of the reasons why…I’ve never done SNL. I’m just petrified at the concept of trying to read something, and they change”.

“I can read fine. But when I have to read out loud, it just becomes, like, a kind… It’s, like, a mental block. And I can freeze,” explained the 30-year-old star. Tom further shared that “I’ve been really lucky that they’ve asked me a few times to do it, and the truth is that I’m actually just really scared at the prospect of…”

Praising the comedy show, the Cherry star added that “I love the show, and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way. It’s just that thing of the cue cards.” It is worth mentioning here that Tom is currently gearing up for the release of his new film, The Odyssey.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the highly anticipated film is set to hit cinemas on July 17.