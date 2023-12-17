26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Saud Shakeel creates unique world record in Test cricket

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s 28-year-old left-handed batter, Saud Shakeel has etched his name in the annals of Test cricket history by setting a unique world record.

Chasing a 450-run target, Shan Masood XI was bowled out for 89 runs against Australia in the opening Test at Perth. In pursuit of target, the visitors surrendered meekly with Lyon claiming 2-18. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also secured three wickets each.

Shakeel became the first batsman in Test history to score 20 or more runs in 15 consecutive innings right from the start of his career in red ball cricket.

He accomplished this record during Pakistan’s second innings of the Perth Test, which was lost by 360 runs.

Read more: Marnus Labuschagne sent for scans as Perth pitch opens up

This outstanding accomplishment surpasses the previous record held by Sir Everton Weekes, who managed a streak of 14 innings.

Earlier this year, Saud Shakeel had brought up his seventh half-century on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo. This feat made Shakeel the first batter in Test history to score a fifty in each of the first seven Tests.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.