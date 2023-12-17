Saud Shakeel creates unique world record in Test cricket

Pakistan’s 28-year-old left-handed batter, Saud Shakeel has etched his name in the annals of Test cricket history by setting a unique world record.

Chasing a 450-run target, Shan Masood XI was bowled out for 89 runs against Australia in the opening Test at Perth. In pursuit of target, the visitors surrendered meekly with Lyon claiming 2-18. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also secured three wickets each.

Australia win the first Test. We move to Melbourne for the next game of the series#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8IxMrpmeXi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2023

Shakeel became the first batsman in Test history to score 20 or more runs in 15 consecutive innings right from the start of his career in red ball cricket.

He accomplished this record during Pakistan’s second innings of the Perth Test, which was lost by 360 runs.

Read more: Marnus Labuschagne sent for scans as Perth pitch opens up

This outstanding accomplishment surpasses the previous record held by Sir Everton Weekes, who managed a streak of 14 innings.

Earlier this year, Saud Shakeel had brought up his seventh half-century on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo. This feat made Shakeel the first batter in Test history to score a fifty in each of the first seven Tests.